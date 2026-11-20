A group of asylum seekers has sued the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Markwayne Mullin and other administration officials.

The plaintiffs are seeking to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from rearresting immigrants without a change in circumstances that would justify their detention.

In their lawsuit, the plaintiffs say the Trump administration implemented a new policy, directing ICE agents to re-arrest noncitizens even when there’s been no significant change in their circumstances. These plaintiffs want a federal judge to block the practice and require ICE to make individual assessments before re-detaining someone.

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The noncitizens who’ve sued have been in the U.S., in some cases, for decades.

They allege that because the administration wants to increase immigration arrests, ICE agents are re-detaining immigrants even if there is no change in their circumstances. For example, they have no criminal charges, present no danger to the public, are not a flight risk and have attended all ICE check-ins.

“Defendants’ rescission of the Changed Circumstances Policy and adoption of the Re-Detention Policy is a predictable result of the Executive Branch’s directives to carry out the 'largest [m]ass [d]eportation [p]rogram in history,'” the lawsuit states.

"The Re-Detention Policy was implemented to further the Executive’s strategy of subjecting noncitizens—including those with pending applications for immigration relief—to prolonged and harsh detention conditions to coerce ‘self-deportation.’”

An ACLU attorney who’s representing the plaintiffs says these types of arrests are a departure from a longstanding practice.

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“It’s sort of happening everywhere, and I think what’s so scary to people is, especially those who are showing up to these check-ins that they’re required to attend, and then just being apprehended with no notice, and that being so alarming, right? To be following the rules you're supposed to follow and being taken away from your family and community anyway,” said Raneem Ashrawi, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Georgia.

Ashrawi says re-arresting noncitizens when there is no significant change in their case is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits repeated arrests when the facts are the same.

Scripps News has contacted the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but has not received a response.

The plaintiffs who sued administration officials say their re-arrest affected not only them but their families as well.

One plaintiff spoke about lost wages. As the primary provider, he said, while he was detained, his family had to rely on their church. Another plaintiff said that in his absence, his 3-year-old son with autism started to have behavioral issues.

The lawsuit is also seeking to certify a class, which could provide protections for more people, as opposed to just the main plaintiffs. According to the ACLU, many of these noncitizens are asylum seekers, and some have Social Security numbers and authorization to work in the U.S. The ACLU says thousands of noncitizens could fall into a category of being re-arrested, even if nothing has changed with their status since their last check-in.