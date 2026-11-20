In the months before an air traffic control technology failure forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, there were warnings that the FAA was moving too fast and without enough coordination when upgrading decades-old systems.

The FAA says it still hasn’t pinpointed why the installation of a single router in Arkansas was able to cause an overload of data that led the agency to order the longest ground stop of commercial planes since 9/11.

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Before the outage, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy repeatedly emphasized speed when talking about the overhaul of the nation’s antiquated air traffic control system. What had been projected to take about 10 years to complete, Duffy said they would achieve by 2028, before the end of President Trump second term.

“This project is going to take us two and a half years -- only two and a half years,” Duffy said during an event at DOT headquarters in April.

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That quick pace was at the risk of causing disruptions to the air traffic control system, according to industry experts and a report by government auditors. Rushing to swap out even a small piece of equipment could trigger widespread problems in such an interconnected system that can't be taken offline, they said, not unlike pulling a piece out of a Jenga tower.

“You need to be careful that the new technology doesn’t overwhelm the legacy technology,” said Michael McCormick, a former vice president in the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization. “It’s got to be a well-planned, well-thought out strategy.”

A report by the Government Accountability Office in September warned that the FAA was putting a premium on “speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions.”

According to the report, “FAA risks having an inefficient schedule that causes excessive disruptions to air traffic control operations ... in the interest of expediency, FAA is introducing additional risk.”

The report faulted the FAA for not using a master schedule to coordinate more than 11,000 individual upgrade projects all over the country.



“Right now they’ve got a couple thousand different schedules and there’s no real overarching plan in how to weave them together in an efficient way,” said the report’s author Kevin Walsh in a GAO video.

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The FAA responded that there were just too many projects to coordinate. It said the agency was developing an artificial intelligence tool to help manage the schedules, but it was still in testing.

The upgrades continued at a rapid clip.

“The air traffic control system needs to be modernized, it needs to updated, it needs to leverage new technology,” McCormick said. “However, there's a bit of a push to do it fast. This outage, like most outages, are usually something that could have been avoided.”

The Transportation Department has defended its accelerated pace, saying slowing down would mean continuing to rely on failing legacy systems that have also been the source of flight delays and cancellations.