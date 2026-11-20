Gap has lowered it's outlook after a slower-than-expected start to the holiday shopping season

Retailers have been seeing a little less excitement from consumers this year when it comes to buying clothes for the holidays.

According to its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, Gap Inc. lowered its outlook after a slower-than-expected start to the fourth quarter.

President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson said that while demand softened in October and early November amid warmer weather, the company is encouraged by more recent trends.

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As we move through the holiday season, we remain focused on delivering compelling product assortments and culturally relevant marketing across our brands, supported by a strong value proposition for our customers," said Dickson.

The slowdown was particularly evident at Banana Republic, where third-quarter sales were down 3% compared with last year. The company said delayed demand for cold-weather categories weighed on performance.

"We continue to operate with rigor and discipline, with the strength of our balance sheet giving us the flexibility to continue investing in the capabilities and growth opportunities that we believe will create long-term value, while returning cash to shareholders,” continued Dickson.