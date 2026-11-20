Meta is reconsidering one of its biggest climate promises as the race to build artificial intelligence drives its emissions sharply higher.

The company's greenhouse gas emissions rose 45% last year to 11.8 million metric tons, according to its 2026 Sustainability Report , released Thursday. In the same report, Meta said it is "re-evaluating" its goal of reaching net-zero emissions across its operations and supply chain by 2030.

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Meta set that target in 2020, when the company was still called Facebook and before the generative AI boom.

"When we set our net zero emissions goal, we anticipated steady growth, falling clean energy costs, and changes in the broader system that would enable progress at the pace we envisioned," Rachel Peterson, Meta's vice president of data centers, and Blair Swedeen, its global head of net zero and sustainability, wrote in the report. "The reality has been far more complex."

The executives wrote that demand for AI infrastructure has grown faster than almost anyone projected. They pointed to years-long waits to connect new power projects to the grid, slow permitting and lagging transmission construction.

Meta is reviewing more than the 2030 date. The report says the company is also reconsidering its interim milestones and near-term targets. Meta did not say what changes it is weighing or when it will decide, only that it will post updates on its sustainability website.

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Meta's electricity use rose 35% in 2025 as new data centers came online. But according to the report, most of the increase in emissions came from Meta's supply chain: the purchased goods, equipment and construction behind those data centers. These indirect emissions are the hardest for a company to control.

Meta is still one of the world's biggest corporate buyers of clean energy. It has contracted more than 30 gigawatts of clean and renewable power across seven countries and 28 states, including more than 10 gigawatts in 2025 alone. But only about 12 gigawatts of that is producing electricity so far.

At the same time, the report says Meta may turn to natural gas plants when utilities can't deliver power fast enough. Several of those projects are already underway, and their full impact isn't reflected in last year's numbers yet.

Meta says it is seeking proposals to offset some of the methane emissions tied to its gas use by paying for cleaner gas production elsewhere.

The report also shows how AI is affecting water, often a more immediate concern for communities near data centers. Meta's direct water consumption fell 4%, but its consumption in highly water-stressed regions rose 24%. The estimated water used to generate Meta's electricity rose 37% before accounting for its clean energy purchases. That number could climb as gas plants, which use large amounts of water for cooling, come online.

Meta's 45% increase is well above what its biggest rivals reported this year: Microsoft at 25%, Google at 18% and Amazon at 16%. All three are building AI data centers at a rapid pace. So far, none has said its climate deadline is under review.

Microsoft has the most ambitious target of the group: to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than it emits by 2030. Asked by Scripps News whether that goal is being reconsidered, Microsoft pointed to the foreword of its 2026 Environmental Sustainability Report , written by Vice Chair and President Brad Smith and Chief Sustainability Officer Melanie Nakagawa.

"We do not see these dynamics as a reason to step back," they wrote. They acknowledged that "sustainability solutions are not scaling fast enough to meet demand" and said the company is refining its strategies, but added that this "does not mean we are lowering our ambition."

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Microsoft says part of its 25% increase came from a decision to stop using certain renewable energy certificates, which had lowered its reported emissions, so it could invest in new clean power instead.

Amazon has the most time, with a goal of net-zero emissions by 2040. "We're committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 as part of The Climate Pledge," the company said in a statement to Scripps News.

Amazon also pointed to a new goal: cutting the carbon intensity of the electricity its global operations use by 65% by 2030, compared with 2019. Intensity measures emissions per unit of electricity, not total emissions, which have risen 58% since 2019.

"We believe growing our business and cutting emissions can, and must, go hand in hand," the company said. Amazon says it is the largest corporate buyer of carbon-free energy, with more than 700 projects totaling 42 gigawatts.

Google has also pledged to reach net zero by 2030, and to run on carbon-free energy around the clock in every region where it operates. Its emissions are up about 81% from its 2019 baseline. In its 2026 Environmental Report , the company said its progress "is being shaped by rapid shifts in technology and the slow evolution of power grids."

Google did not respond to a request for comment from Scripps News by the time of publication.

The companies are making clean energy deals at record scale, but those projects take years to come online. Meanwhile, the gas plants being built to fill the gap could keep emissions climbing long after the deals are signed.