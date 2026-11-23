The largest FIFA Women’s World Cup in competition history is coming to the United States in 2031.

On Monday, FIFA Member Associations awarded the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

This tournament will be the first senior Women’s World Cup to be played across four countries.

The 2031 tournament will continue a run of major international soccer events in the U.S. following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It also won't be the first time the U.S. has hosted the Women's World Cup.

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The 1999 World Cup is often referred to as a watershed moment in women's sports, proving that the sport could fill stadiums and draw massive audiences. Tournament attendance surpassed 1.19 million, a record that stood until 2015. The final at the Rose Bowl drew more than 90,000 fans, setting a spectator record for a women's sporting event.

The U.S. also hosted the tournament in 2003. This will be the first time Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica have hosted the Women’s World Cup.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone in a release. "This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us. Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women’s soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams.”

At this time, host cities, stadiums, match schedules and other details have not been announced. That information will be available at a later date.

“This milestone furthers the continued belief that the best days of soccer in America are still ahead,” said U.S. Soccer CEO and General Secretary JT Batson. “We have an opportunity to use the momentum from the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to accelerate our ambitions for the future of soccer, from expanding access and participation to strengthening the pathways that develop the next generation of players. We are excited to work alongside our partners across the region to make this tournament a defining moment for women’s soccer.”