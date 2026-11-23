The first savings move happens before you set foot in the store: confirm who is actually coming. Vinson of Butterball recommends settling on an accurate headcount before choosing a turkey size, so you aren't paying for food nobody eats.

Then check for deals. Some retailers offer Thanksgiving meal bundles or free-turkey deals tied to a minimum purchase. Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, says shoppers can often spend that amount, use all their coupons and still get the free turkey.

The regular salad dressing that you normally buy doesn't have a coupon, but maybe there's another salad dressing that does Heather Wheeler, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady

Who Said What: The Savings Playbook

Advice Focus Scott Vinson, Butterball Start with an accurate headcount; guests can help with drinks, setup and cleanup Buy only what you need Heather Wheeler, The Krazy Coupon Lady Use coupons and stay flexible about brands Promotions and swaps Kayla Pasquale, dietitian Use leftover turkey on sandwiches, over mashed potatoes, with brussels sprouts or as a snack Stretch the meal Lesley Leonard, family member Share the cost across the family Split the bill

How closely did you read the savings playbook?

Three questions.

If you want a lot of leftovers, how much turkey does Butterball's Scott Vinson suggest buying per guest?

One pound — That's a bit light for leftovers. Vinson's guide is one and half pounds per guest.

One and half pounds — Correct. For eight people that works out to roughly a 12-pound turkey.

Two pounds — That would overbuy by his guide. He says one and half pounds per guest.

Two and half pounds — Too much. The guideline is one and half pounds per guest, and buying extra is how budgets balloon.

According to Heather Wheeler, what can shoppers often do with a free-turkey deal tied to a minimum purchase?

Use coupons only on items outside the deal — Not quite. Wheeler says you can use all of your coupons.

Spend the required amount, use all coupons and still get the free turkey in most cases — Correct. Check your supermarket app for the details.

Pick the free turkey or the coupons, not both — Wheeler says shoppers can still get the free turkey in most cases after using coupons.

Which contribution does the story say can help a host without adding to the grocery bill?

Bringing a second turkey — That would add to the bill. The story points to helping rather than buying.

Helping with drinks, setting the table and cleanup — Correct. Vinson says hosts would love that kind of help, and cleanup is a way to contribute without another dish.

Arriving early to shop — Not mentioned. The advice is about time and effort, not more shopping.

Bringing store-bought dessert — That's still a grocery purchase. The story says contributions needn't come from the store.

That's the thinking behind a smarter Thanksgiving run: the savings come from planning, not from skipping the turkey. Stretching the meal after the holiday matters too. Dietitian Kayla Pasquale says leftover turkey is versatile enough for sandwiches, for serving over mashed potatoes or brussels sprouts, and even as a snack.

Your Last-Minute Savings Plan

Confirm your headcount — Size the turkey to the number of people you're actually feeding. Open your supermarket app — Look for digital coupons, special promotions, meal bundles or free-turkey deals tied to a minimum purchase. Stay flexible on brands — Compare prices and consider swapping your usual brand when another offers a better deal. Ask guests to help — Drinks, table setting and cleanup count as contributions. Plan the leftovers — Turkey sandwiches, turkey over mashed potatoes or brussels sprouts, or a snack.

About the Butterball Togetherness Report

The 85% figure about hosts wanting guests to pitch in comes from Butterball's Togetherness Report. The source article describes the findings as covering hosts and does not give a geography or time period.

The bottom line for this year's Thanksgiving run is simple: buy for the number of people you're actually feeding, check store apps and coupons, be flexible about brands and plan for leftovers. Small moves like these can keep a last-minute grocery trip from turning into a budget buster.

Keep Saving

More consumer news and money-saving advice: Go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.

Sources & References