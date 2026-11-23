As many Americans prepare their Thanksgiving meals, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding the public of practical safety tips when it comes to cooking.

According to National Fire Protection Association data, cooking causes nearly 50% of U.S. home fires year-round and 80% of home fires on Thanksgiving Day.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the number of cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day is more than three times the daily average of about 400.

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“A safe holiday begins with preparation and awareness,” said Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. “By staying attentive in the kitchen and following simple safety precautions, we can prevent accidents, protect our loved ones, and keep the holiday season joyful.”

The commission recommends:



Never leave cooking food unattended.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the cooking area.

Keep flammable items, like oven mitts, wooden utensils and food packaging, away from the stovetop.

Turn pot handles inward to prevent accidental spills and burns.

If a grease fire starts, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Never use water on a grease fire.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby and know how to use it.

Those using turkey fryers should always use them outdoors and away from homes, garages, decks and other structures.

You should also make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before lowering it into the hot oil.

Lastly, officials recommend making sure there is a working smoke alarm on each level of your home.