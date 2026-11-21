An analysis of 21 studies by the University of Padova in Italy found that religiosity and spirituality are associated with greater life satisfaction and better quality of life among adults 60 and older.

The analysis indicated that older adults who viewed faith or spirituality as a regular part of their lives experienced greater benefits than those who primarily turned to faith during difficult times.

The study also found geographic differences. The positive association between religion and well-being was much stronger in Asian countries than in North and South American countries.

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Cultural, political and religious differences between countries could help explain the geographic variation, researchers said.

“Across the studies we pooled, older adults who were more religious or spiritual reported higher life satisfaction and better quality of life. The link was moderate in size, but it was consistent enough to suggest that spiritual life deserves a place in how we support healthy ageing,” said study co-lead Sohail Akhtar at the University of Padova.

The analysis did not examine differences among religions.

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According to Pew, about seven in 10 U.S. adults identify with a religion, with Christianity accounting for the largest share. About 7% of U.S. adults identify with a non-Christian religion.

About three in 10 U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated. Older Americans are far more likely than younger adults to identify with a religion. About 15% of adults 65 and older are religiously unaffiliated, compared with 44% of adults ages 18 to 29.

