A Ukrainian tattoo artist keeps count of the clients he’s lost to war

More than 50 people who wear Yulik’s tattoos have been killed in the war in Ukraine. The tattoo artist keeps count. Now he is a soldier, too.



“It’s sad burying your own work,” he said.



We spent two days inside Tattoo Hall in Dnipro, a city about 60 miles from the front line, to see who walked through the door.



A soldier arrived five days after a Russian drone strike wounded him, wanting a tattoo before returning to the fight. A 17-year-old chose one word for his first tattoo: “acceptance.” A man carried a memorial to his childhood best friend, killed at Bakhmut.

A young woman who survived the 2023 Russian missile strike that took her family sat for the needle.

Tattoos are meant to last a lifetime. In the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, that promise carries a different weight.

Watch the full documentary above.