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A Ukrainian tattoo artist keeps count of the clients he’s lost to war

Inside a Dnipro tattoo shop, Ukrainians carry memories of war, loss and survival in ink as Russia’s invasion enters its fifth year.
Ukraine tattoo artist
Jason Bellini/Scripps News
Yulik and his tattoo.
Ukraine tattoo artist
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More than 50 people who wear Yulik’s tattoos have been killed in the war in Ukraine. The tattoo artist keeps count. Now he is a soldier, too.
 
“It’s sad burying your own work,” he said.
 
We spent two days inside Tattoo Hall in Dnipro, a city about 60 miles from the front line, to see who walked through the door.
 
A soldier arrived five days after a Russian drone strike wounded him, wanting a tattoo before returning to the fight. A 17-year-old chose one word for his first tattoo: “acceptance.” A man carried a memorial to his childhood best friend, killed at Bakhmut.

A young woman who survived the 2023 Russian missile strike that took her family sat for the needle.

Tattoos are meant to last a lifetime. In the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, that promise carries a different weight.

Watch the full documentary above.

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