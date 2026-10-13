Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Harry Connick, Jr., on love, loss and music

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning entertainer Harry Connick Jr. joins Alisyn Camerota for a deeply personal conversation on the season two premiere of “Connected with Alisyn Camerota.”

Connick reflects on losing his mother to ovarian cancer when he was just 13 and the promise he made to one day perform at Carnegie Hall in her honor. Decades later, he fulfilled that dream with a special concert celebrating what would have been her 100th birthday.

He also shares stories about growing up in New Orleans, learning to play jazz alongside legendary musicians, his time on “Will & Grace” and why he doesn't believe marriage has to be hard after more than three decades with his wife, Jill Goodacre.

Plus, Connick opens up about losing his father, finding meaning through grief and his commitment to helping young musicians in New Orleans.