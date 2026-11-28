If you’re like many Americans, you’ll likely make too much food for Thanksgiving.

While you don’t want that food to go to waste, leftovers can quickly become unsafe if they aren’t properly stored.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has guidelines for how long Thanksgiving leftovers can safely be kept.

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Most leftovers can stay in the refrigerator for three to four days after they are cooked. That means foods such as turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing prepared on Thanksgiving should generally be eaten by Monday or frozen.

“Use the Monday after Thanksgiving as a reminder that it is the last day you can safely eat leftovers. If you want to keep leftovers longer, freeze them within that four-day period. Frozen food stays safe indefinitely, though the quality may decrease over time (best quality if eaten within six months),” the USDA said.

Leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees, according to the USDA. Sauces, soups and gravies should be brought to a rolling boil when reheating.

Food should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking. Leaving food out longer can allow bacteria to multiply rapidly.

The USDA recommends dividing large amounts of food into smaller portions and placing them in shallow containers so they cool more quickly. Leftovers should also be covered or wrapped airtight before being refrigerated.

“These practices help keep bacteria out, retain moisture, and prevent leftovers from picking up odors from other food in the refrigerator. Immediately refrigerate or freeze the wrapped leftovers for rapid cooling,” the USDA said.

How much food gets wasted

Researchers at Ohio State University estimate that Americans throw away about 166,000 metric tons of food each Thanksgiving. About 75% of U.S. households report preparing more food than they need.

Researchers say more food is wasted around Thanksgiving than during other weeks of the year.

“About 25% said that they overprepared because they were unsure of how much people would eat,” said Brian Roe, a professor of agricultural, environmental and development economics at Ohio State. “I think that was really critical because that group that didn’t know how to estimate their guests’ appetites were actually some of the most wasteful individuals that we saw in terms of the reporting.”

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Researchers noted that food waste is a year-round problem. About one-third of food in the U.S. is never consumed.

“That’s about 40% more than what happened in a typical week during the late autumn season of that same year. And so that’s a pretty healthy chunk of change, particularly as people are concerned about high food prices right now,” Roe said.

