Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, but this holiday season, retailers may find that a big discount alone isn’t enough to win over shoppers.

Visa's 2026 U.S. Holiday Spending Outlook projects holiday sales will grow 4.5% compared with last year. However, much of that increase is expected to come from higher prices rather than shoppers putting more items in their carts.

That puts pressure on retailers, from major department stores to small businesses, to make their holiday promotions count.

“We know that for consumers right now, budgets are constrained. They’re looking to be able to save,” said Tori Davis-Artis, chief commercial officer at beauty company Strength of Nature. “Brands are putting together their most competitive discounts for this holiday season.”

But those discounts are competing for the attention of increasingly savvy consumers.

“Given where the consumer is at and how savvy that they are going to be, they [retailers] are going to have to earn every dollar that they get this holiday,” said Lauren Murphy, managing director of Wells Fargo Retail Finance.

Value goes beyond the price tag

For shoppers, getting a good value doesn’t necessarily mean finding the lowest price. Davis-Artis said shoppers also see value in products that deliver results and save them time.

She pointed to African Pride’s Pre-Shampoo, a detangler designed to cut down on the amount of time consumers spend detangling their hair.

“It cuts your detangling time in half,” Davis-Artis said. “And consumers have really leaned in.”

Retailers, meanwhile, face a balancing act: offering promotions generous enough to attract shoppers without cutting too deeply into their own profits.

One area where consumers could see that play out is in free returns or free shipping. Murphy said some retailers may require shoppers to spend $50 or $75 before qualifying, encouraging customers to put more in their carts.

Loyalty could unlock bigger discounts

Another strategy for shoppers looking to save this holiday season is signing up for retailers' loyalty or subscription programs.

Brands are often willing to offer bigger discounts to keep loyal customers coming back.

“If we know that the consumer is loyal to the brand, we want to invest in that,” Davis-Artis said. “And we want to provide them with the highest level of discounts.”

That value-conscious approach could be key to where consumers spend their dollars this holiday season.

According to Deloitte, average household holiday spending is expected to reach $1,654, a 4% increase year over year. At the same time, 79% of survey respondents expect prices to be higher.

Nearly four in 10 shoppers qualify as what Deloitte describes as holiday “value seekers,” consumers who shop promotions, redeem rewards and consider private-label products and other alternatives to make their holiday purchases feel worth the price.

What else shoppers may notice this holiday season

Retailers are also looking for ways to control costs outside the price tag. Shoppers may see simpler packaging as some companies put less emphasis on extra frills.

Sustainability remains a consideration for some consumers, however, keeping environmentally friendly options in the mix.

And one category could be especially strong: beauty products are expected to outperform the broader retail market this holiday season.