Getting everyone around the Thanksgiving table may be easier than getting everyone to smile for the camera.

As families gather for the holiday, many of us will be pulling out our phones to capture those special moments, but finding the right lighting and getting the kids to cooperate can be a whole ordeal.

Tech and travel contributor Jefferson Graham is offering tips and tricks to help make sure those memories are preserved.

Graham says it’s important to not only take lots of photos, but to get a variety of candid and staged shots.

"Candids are easy as a lot of people are in the home and doing different things," said Graham. "But I think the staged photos are really important."

Graham notes that those are the ones that people will look back on to see different family members together.

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His first tip when looking to capture the moment is that somebody has to be the director.

"Somebody has to be in charge...and to organize the groups and to keep the thing moving along," said Graham. "The second thing is invest in a little tripod. You can get one for as little as $25. You can run out to any big box store today and pick one up because the person who's the director wants to be in the photo as well."

Graham explained that when trying to gather a group, remember that chairs are your best friend.

"You can stagger people, put a bunch of people in the chairs and a bunch of people behind. I use chairs to put grandparents together and then have everybody stagger around them," explained Graham. "When you're doing that, you also want to make sure that they're not hiding."

If you're planning on taking pictures outside, shoot in the shade. Graham says that's where you get the most flattering, people-pleasing lighting.

For staged photos, he recommends finding a place in the home with the fewest distractions.

"If you've got a clean wall without a lot of stuff on there, that's always going to be best," said Graham. "Most people don't have that option for the Thanksgiving table. But the Thanksgiving table with a lot of food on it, really, that's what you're going to focus on and everybody around it."

