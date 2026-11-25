The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge is moving in the wrong direction again, just as families are heading into the holidays.

New Bureau of Economic Analysis numbers out on Wednesday morning show that prices rose 3.8% in October from a year ago. That's up from 3.6% in September. Core inflation, which leaves out the prices of volatile food and energy, climbed to 3.3%.

Why you may want to check a price twice before buying

Together, they make another interest rate hike much more likely when the Federal Reserve meets on December 9th, and with that will come higher costs on credit cards, car loans and other borrowing. It may help with savings, though.

However, households are already feeling the pinch. Americans spent more in October, but once you take out inflation, they didn't actually buy any more. They paid more for the same things, according to these new numbers.

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Incomes did rise, but a big chunk of that came from one-time Medicare premium rebates, not bigger paychecks.

Retailers do still expect holiday sales to top $1 trillion as we're heading into Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But higher food and gas prices are expected to hit moderate and lower income shoppers hardest, so many families may have to stretch even further.

