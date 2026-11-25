Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or head to the airport this Thanksgiving, but travelers should prepare for potential delays as heavy weather and recent airport technology issues complicate holiday travel.

AAA expects more than 72 million people to take road trips during the Thanksgiving holiday, while nearly 6 million are expected to fly. That means crowded highways, packed airports and potentially long lines for travelers trying to reach family and friends.

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Weather could add to the travel headaches. Storm systems forecast along both coasts are expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, creating the potential for hazardous driving conditions and flight disruptions. Weather-related cancellations and delays can also have a ripple effect, impacting flights and airports across the country.

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Meanwhile, technical problems have already caused disruptions at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. Flights were briefly paused Monday because of staffing constraints in the airport's air traffic control tower. Then, late Tuesday, the FAA issued a ground stop lasting several hours because of problems with the airport's radar system.

Officials say the radar issue has been repaired and operations have returned to normal.

For those driving, there is some good news at the gas pump. The national average price for regular gasoline has dropped about 70 cents over the past month. However, AAA predicts Americans will spend nearly $1 billion more on gasoline than they did last Thanksgiving, when the national average was $3.02 per gallon.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time and check road and flight conditions before heading out for the holiday.