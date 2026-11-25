There is absolutely no shortage of NFL football this week, as for the first time ever, football fans will be treated to a Thanksgiving Eve game.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Green Bay Packers Wednesday night, with the game streaming on Netflix.

Halftime will feature a performance from rock band U2.

The NFL's regular Thanksgiving host teams, Dallas and Detroit, will once again take the field.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Aaron Rodgers says he found out about benching from Steelers teammate, accuses coach of inattentiveness

The Lions and Cowboys have been a staple of Turkey Day, with the Lions having hosted games almost every year since 1934 and the Cowboys nearly every Thanksgiving since 1966.

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, followed by the Eagles and Cowboys in Dallas at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Don't worry, it doesn't stop there. The nightcap will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Thanksgiving football feast continues on Black Friday, when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m. ET.