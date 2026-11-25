Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their four children visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio on Wednesday, serving a Thanksgiving meal to troops and joining them for lunch in what Vance called an "amazing opportunity" to have "unfiltered, off-the-record" conversations with service members.

The family is spending the holiday in the state, and the base in southwest Ohio is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from their home in Cincinnati and close to where Vance was born. In tow for the trip: Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; Mirabel, 4; and four-month-old Alec.

Along a cafeteria-style food line, Vance asked civilians and uniformed active-duty service members for their home state and whether they wanted roast turkey, prime rib or baked ham. The Republican vice president then passed plates along to his son Ewan, who spooned out sides including sweet potatoes, green beans, cornbread, corn calico and mashed potatoes.

FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | Trump says JD Vance will shift focus from Iran to alleged Democratic corruption

"Ewan, this is an Ohioan, you want to ask?" Vance asked his son, whom he called a "dedicated Ohio sports fan." Ewan then quizzed the man about his status as an Ohio State fan.

"Better a Bulldogs fan than the Buckeyes this year," the vice president told one man who said he was from Georgia, whose football team has been highly ranked all season.

Usha Vance, with baby Alec in her arms and Mirabel nearby, chatted with attendees as they waited in line.

Later, the couple sat with troops at a long table to eat lunch, where Vance was overheard on a hot mic telling a story involving an infamous wild animal escape near Zanesville, Ohio, in 2011.

The visit comes just days after Ohio's congressional delegation, led by Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, a friend and former Senate colleague of Vance, made a push for the Trump administration to locate the U.S. Space Academy close to the technologically advanced Wright-Patterson complex.

MORE FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | Trump offers Thanksgiving pardons for turkeys Freedom and Feathers at the White House

"What West Point is to the Army and Annapolis is to the Navy, Wright Field should be to the United States Space Force," Moreno wrote in a letter co-signed by GOP Sen. Jon Husted and all 15 of Ohio's U.S. representatives.

Asked after lunch about locating the academy in the state, Vance told reporters there were "a lot of good options" in other places as well, mentioning Florida and Texas and adding that his visit to Wright-Patterson "has had nothing to do with those plans."

Spending time with family in Ohio for the next few days, Vance said they would do "what most Americans are going to do, which is hang out with people, eat a lot and hopefully not drink too much."