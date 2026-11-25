Bags of President Trump dollar coins are now being sold by the U.S. Mint.

Each bag contains 1,000 coins with a price tag of $1,350. While the coins are currently on backorder, individuals who are interested in purchasing them can still add them to their cart to see when additional inventory will be available.

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The coin itself features a portrait of the president, with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse side features the Presidential Seal.

The release follows smaller packs of the coins that began selling earlier this year.

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According to the U.S. Mint, due to shipping weight constraints, there is a limit of two bags per order.

Trump is the first living person to be featured on American currency in more than 100 years.

His second term has been marked by several such branding efforts, including moves to put Trump's name on the Kennedy Center, as well as the U.S. Institute for Peace and transportation locations such as President Donald J. Trump International Airport, formerly known as Palm Beach International Airport.