A judge on Tuesday ordered Georgia's Fulton County to turn over a digital copy of ballots and other election records seized by the FBI earlier this year to the State Election Board, which had been trying for more than two years to obtain certain records from the 2020 election in the state's most populous county.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe ordered that the records be delivered to the state board by 5 p.m. Wednesday. She also put in place a protective order that limits who can see the unredacted records.

A Fulton County spokesperson declined to comment on a pending legal matter. The State Election Board did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

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The FBI served a search warrant at the Fulton County elections hub on Jan. 28 seeking records related to the 2020 election, leaving with hundreds of boxes containing ballots and other records. The county unsuccessfully sought to have a judge order the return of the records, but the federal government did provide the county with what it said was a digital copy of the records that were taken.

The overwhelmingly Democratic county, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, has been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies since he narrowly lost the presidential election in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Trump has consistently insisted without evidence that widespread voter fraud in the county cost him victory in the state. Multiple courts and state and federal officials have found no evidence of fraud that would have altered the outcome.

A statement from an FBI agent supporting the search warrant used to take the records said the agency was examining possible “deficiencies or defects” in Fulton County's 2020 vote count. More than six years after that election and 10 months after the records seizure, no charges have been filed.

The FBI in July instructed field offices across the country to dedicate more than 200 staffers to its investigation of the 2020 election in Fulton County, describing it as a “priority investigation,” and The New York Times reported that the FBI and federal prosecutors last week interviewed the man who served as the county's election director in 2020.

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A Trump-aligned majority on the State Election Board has repeatedly sought to reopen a case alleging wrongdoing by Fulton County during the 2020 election. The board in November 2024 served subpoenas on the county seeking records related to the 2020 election. County election officials asked a judge to quash the subpoenas.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in December 2025 declined to quash the subpoenas, finding that the State Election Board's inquiries “fell squarely within the SEB's authority.” He ruled that the state board would have to bear the costs of producing the records it was seeking and a hearing on that matter was pending when the FBI seized the county's records. As a result, McBurney put the case on hold.

Ellerbe, who took over the case this year, held a hearing on the matter in October before issuing her order Tuesday. Her protective order says the State Election Board can use the records for its investigations but says the records cannot be disclosed to anyone other than people identified in the order, which includes the board members and staff, as well as experts they may consult.