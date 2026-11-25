Former Vice President Al Gore, who started his career as a journalist, is returning to the industry as a newspaper owner in his Tennessee town.

The Lake family, which has operated the Carthage Courier for five decades, said Tuesday it will sell the paper to Gore in the coming weeks. The weekly paper serves Smith County in central Tennessee, which has roughly 20,000 residents and sits about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Nashville.

As the beleaguered news industry struggles with newspaper closures and growing news deserts, Gore characterized the purchase as a move that preserves an independent local voice in Carthage and Smith County.

"Having spent my early years as a military reporter in Vietnam and later at the (Nashville) Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community," Gore said in a statement.

Terms of the sale weren't disclosed, and it wasn't clear how involved Gore, 78, will be in the paper's operations. His office and the outlet wouldn't answer questions Tuesday or provide additional details.

The Courier's announcement omitted Gore's political resume, presenting him simply as a local man buying his small town's paper to keep it locally owned.

Before entering politics, Gore spent six months as a military reporter in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He returned to Tennessee and worked for a few years as an investigative reporter at The Tennessean before running for Congress in 1976.

Gore, a Democrat, represented Tennessee in both chambers of Congress, served as President Bill Clinton's vice president from 1993 to 2001, and ran for president twice. After losing the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush, he went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his climate activism and an Academy Award for the documentary, "An Inconvenient Truth."

The Courier's website notes that it covered the early political pursuits of Gore's father, Albert Gore Sr., who represented the state in the U.S. House and Senate.

Tim Franklin, chair of local news at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, said Carthage residents may have "some healthy skepticism" about a politician owning the paper.

"But I would be surprised if the Carthage Courier becomes a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party," he said.

Franklin wondered if the former vice president might write a column, and if the publication would remain narrowly focused on local news.

Gore is far from the first politician to purchase or own a newspaper. Throughout the 1900s, several senators, governors and even a U.S. president, Warren Harding, had local papers in their business portfolios.

More recently, consumer advocate Ralph Nader, one of Gore's former political rivals, helped launch a local newspaper in Winsted, Connecticut, in 2023 that was purchased months later by a national media company.