President Donald Trump said he is open to pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for any potential crimes but does not believe it will be necessary.

“It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary,” Trump told the New York Post.

RELATED STORY | Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO

On Monday, Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Huang as CEO after he briefly stepped down amid reports of inappropriate relationships, including one involving a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

The company said the board voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings that satisfied directors about his honesty and ability to lead the company.

Huang is expected to testify before Congress next week, and Trump urged him to tell the truth about what happened.

“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth. I think it’s an interesting story for people,” Trump told the New York Post.

Huang resigned earlier this month following the allegations. After his departure, Huang acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and failing to meet the standards expected of Nvidia employees. He also expressed regret for the problems his actions created for the company’s board of directors.

RELATED STORY | What Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will face when he testifies before Congress

Nvidia said Monday that its board received input from senior U.S. government officials before deciding to reinstate Huang. Based on that input, directors said they are confident his return poses no national security risk.

