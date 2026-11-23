Artificial intelligence could mean smaller Black Friday discounts this year.

Retailers including Gap and Under Armour are using AI to predict demand and decide when they actually need to put something on sale for people to buy it.

In some cases, the answer is: not as much as they thought.

In one instance, AI recommended a skincare brand cut its planned Black Friday discount from 40% to 30%.

The AI is designed to protect profits without turning away shoppers, meaning some of those big holiday markdowns could be harder to find.

And discounts aren't the only thing changing about Black Friday.

Black Friday itself has also shifted over the years to predominantly being a Friday event, rather than starting on Thanksgiving or even earlier in the week, as it did in some cases in the past.

Some stores, such as Walgreens, Dollar Tree and Dollar General, will open on Thanksgiving. Some grocery chains, like Kroger and Albertsons, will have limited hours on Thanksgiving.

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According to the National Retail Federation, 2024 marked the busiest Black Friday in five years, attracting 80.3 million in-person shoppers.

That momentum was difficult to sustain, however. The following year, Black Friday shopping remained below pre-pandemic levels.