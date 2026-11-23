A new Consumer Reports investigation is raising concerns about the federal agency responsible for keeping dangerous products off store shelves.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission oversees about 15,000 product categories, but Consumer Reports says its full-time staff has fallen from 546 employees in 2024 to an estimated 459 this year.

The agency disputes the criticism, saying it has issued more recalls, safety warnings and product takedown notices than ever before.

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“Our remit from Congress is to protect American consumers from reasonable risks of harm from products, and by every objective metric the Commission has enjoyed the most successful and effective two years in its history,” said Steve Roney, the CPSC’s spokesperson, highlighting the agency’s record number of product recalls and its emphasis on intercepting products at the ports. “Critics who say we’re not living up to the intent of our mission are measuring the wrong things.”

Consumer Reports, however, says those enforcement efforts come as some safety rules have stalled or been withdrawn.

“Many people aren’t aware that countless product categories, including those linked to deaths and serious injuries, don’t have to meet any specific safety regulations,” says Gabe Knight, senior safety policy analyst at Consumer Reports. “Enforcing existing standards is important, but in a marketplace full of obscure online third-party sellers and outright scammers, it’s woefully insufficient.”