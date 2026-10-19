Consumer Reports warns drivers not to overrely on new car technology

Consumer Reports says some newer vehicles have complicated screens and controls that can be distracting, even for basic functions like operating the windshield wipers or turning on the headlights.

The organization recommends taking a few minutes before driving to familiarize yourself with important controls and set your preferences while the vehicle is parked.

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And as always, put down the phone while driving. More than one in five drivers report being distracted by their smartphones on most or all trips.

Looking away from the road for just two seconds can double your risk of a crash.

Consumer Reports also warns that new vehicle technology can create a false sense of security. Features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-centering systems can automatically brake, accelerate and steer in certain situations, but they are not a substitute for an attentive driver.

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"Despite how some systems are marketed, you cannot buy a truly self-driving car today," said Maddie McCarty, Consumer Reports' senior human factors engineer.

McCarty added that drivers should not rely solely on technology.

"You need to stay engaged and ready to take over full control, sometimes with little warning," she said.