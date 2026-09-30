Your car may be sharing data with Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft

Your car may be sharing your personal information with some of the biggest names in tech.

Researchers at Northeastern University, working with Consumer Reports, tested 21 vehicles and 30 companion apps. They found that 28 of the apps sent data to at least one outside advertising or analytics company.

Seven apps shared personally identifiable information, including a driver's name, vehicle identification number (VIN) or precise location.

According to Consumer Reports, several automakers noted that many of the apps and services they provide are "opt-in," meaning drivers must agree to share their data. However, researchers found that some popular features will not function without opting in, and in some cases a vehicle's connected services may be significantly limited.

"It does not appear that a customer can buy a new car that does not track you," said co-author Sarah Elizabeth Gillespie.

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Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft were among the companies that received driver data.

The study found that the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer, Lucid Air, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Cybertruck sent data to the largest number of outside advertising and analytics companies.

Researchers also found that connected apps from BMW, General Motors brands and Toyota contacted the largest number of outside companies.