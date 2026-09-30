More than 2,000 pounds of breakfast sausage recalled over plastic contamination

More than 2,000 pounds of frozen pork breakfast sausage have been recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the sausage was produced on June 23 and shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Michigan and Nevada.

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The following product is subject to the recall:



10-pound cardboard box cases containing "Fontanini PORK SAUSAGE LINKS" with "ITEM 393" printed on the box and "PACKED ON 06/23/2026" printed on the shipping label.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by the establishment number "EST. 6944" printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the box.

While there have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions, officials said they received two customer complaints regarding clear, hard pieces of plastic found in the sausage.

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Officials are concerned that some of the recalled product may still be stored in food service and restaurant freezers. Customers and businesses are urged not to consume the product and instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.