Interactive: A modern pickpocketing scam is targeting Americans' wallets

As contactless payments grow in popularity, cybersecurity experts are raising concerns about a scam called "ghost tapping" — a form of digital theft that requires no physical contact with your wallet. Dave Hatter, a cybersecurity consultant with Intrust IT, describes it as a modern form of pickpocketing, where criminals in crowded spaces attempt to remotely read payment card data.

The Better Business Bureau advises watching for small unfamiliar test charges and unexpected transactions after attending busy public events. Experts recommend enabling bank alerts and considering an RFID-blocking wallet, which can cost as little as $10 to $12, for added protection.