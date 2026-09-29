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Interactive: Could Target's price cuts really save you money this season?

Target Minstrel Costume
Charles Krupa/AP Photo
FILE - The Target logo displayed on a sign outside a store, Nov. 18, 2025, in Salem, N.H.
Target Minstrel Costume
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Target is cutting prices on roughly 2,000 items across clothing, footwear, and home goods as the retail giant courts budget-minded shoppers ahead of the holiday season. Women's shoes now average $35, down from $40 a year ago, while children's rain and winter boots are about 15% cheaper than last year.

Bedding products are also seeing reductions, with Target's refreshed assortment averaging about 15% lower than last year's prices. The move comes as competitors including Walmart and Costco have also announced price cuts, partly tied to recent tariff refunds.

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