Interactive: Could Target's price cuts really save you money this season?

Target is cutting prices on roughly 2,000 items across clothing, footwear, and home goods as the retail giant courts budget-minded shoppers ahead of the holiday season. Women's shoes now average $35, down from $40 a year ago, while children's rain and winter boots are about 15% cheaper than last year.

Bedding products are also seeing reductions, with Target's refreshed assortment averaging about 15% lower than last year's prices. The move comes as competitors including Walmart and Costco have also announced price cuts, partly tied to recent tariff refunds.