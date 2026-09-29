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Interactive: AI could push 11 million Americans into new careers by 2035

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A McKinsey Global Institute report estimates that roughly 11 million U.S. workers may need to change occupations due to artificial intelligence and automation, with the total potentially ranging from 6 million to 16 million depending on how quickly AI spreads. The report notes the economy could generate more jobs than it loses, but many workers in shrinking fields will still need to shift roles.

Lower-income workers face the steepest challenge, potentially being nearly eight times more likely than higher earners to switch occupations. Growth is projected in healthcare, construction and management, while office support, retail and transportation jobs decline. Over 70% of workers could require some degree of reinvention, the report said.

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