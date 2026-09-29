NASA will add two more Starliner launches to shore up troubled spacecraft program

NASA and Boeing are putting more resources behind the Starliner program, working to get a troubled early history for the spacecraft back on track.

On Monday, NASA announced updates to the program that would add more missions to the schedule and certify a new rocket to carry Starliner to orbit.

NASA will add two more flights to the International Space Station using Starliner, first without a crew aboard as early as December of 2026, and then carrying astronauts as early as 2028.

NASA and Boeing are reviewing and updating the spacecraft's design after a crewed flight in 2024 ran into unexpected problems, including with the ship's maneuvering thrusters. The technical troubles caused two NASA astronauts to extend their stay aboard the ISS from one week to nine months.

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“Starliner’s next flight is a critical step on the path to achieving full system certification and ensuring a sustained human presence in low Earth orbit,” said Dana Weigel, manager of NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program. “With the safety of our space station crew and the public as our highest priority, we will test Starliner’s propulsion system through targeted demonstration objectives and disciplined operational controls. These steps are essential to validating Starliner’s thermal performance which is a key element for the certification.”

NASA also plans to switch to the Vulcan rocket system for Starliner launches. The Atlas V rocket that has carried Starliner and other payloads is set to be retired once it uses up its remaining supply of engines.

NASA says it expects to pay Boeing $359 million for the updates to the Starliner schedule.