Target says it's trimming prices on 2,000 items ahead of the holiday shopping season

Target said it is lowering prices on nearly 2,000 items as the retailer looks to attract shoppers heading into the holiday season.

The company announced the discounts are focused on clothing, footwear and home goods, categories that many families are expected to shop as fall and holiday spending ramps up.

The average price of women's shoes has fallen to $35 from $40 a year ago, while the average price of children's rain and winter boots is about 15% lower than last year, according to the retailer.

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Target is also reducing prices on bedding products. The retailer said its refreshed bedding assortment is priced about 15% lower on average than last year's selection.

The announcement comes as major retailers compete for budget-conscious consumers amid continued pressure on household spending. Other big box retailers, such as Walmart and Costco, said they were reducing prices of items due to recent tariff refunds.

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Target noted that pricing and product availability may vary by location and online, and that the pricing program excludes Alaska and Hawaii.

Walmart says your income and shopping history won't affect prices

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