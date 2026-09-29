CEOs made 325 times more than typical workers last year, report finds

The Economic Policy Institute says CEOs at the nation's 350 largest firms earned an average of nearly $28 million in 2025, up 14% from the previous year.

That's 325 times what a typical worker earned.

The findings come as attention remains focused on the widening gap between America's highest earners and everyone else. While the Forbes 400 measures personal wealth rather than CEO compensation, both reports underscore the growing financial divide at the top.

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The Economic Policy Institute says the divide between executives and workers has grown dramatically over time.

In 1965, CEOs made about 21 times as much as a typical worker.

Since 1978, CEO compensation has jumped more than 1,300%, while compensation for typical workers has increased just 28%.

In a separate report, EPI argues that wages for typical workers have lagged productivity growth for decades.

Researchers estimate that if pay had kept pace with productivity, the typical worker would be earning roughly $30,000 more per year.