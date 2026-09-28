E. Coli outbreak linked to recalled raw milk cheese sold in nine states

The CDC, FDA and public health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to certain cheeses sold across nine states.

According to officials, all Graziers raw milk cheeses sold by Sierra Nevada Cheese Company have been recalled due to possible contamination.

The recalled Sierra Nevada Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheeses include medium cheddar, sharp cheddar, jalapeño jack and Monterey jack varieties.

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The products were sold at retail in 8-ounce and 16-ounce packages and were also distributed to food-service customers and wholesalers in 5-pound loaves.

More than half of those who became sick are children age 5 and younger.

Because the cheeses have a long shelf life, the products may still be in consumers' refrigerators. Anyone who has the recalled cheese is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

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Consumers should also wash any items or surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled cheese using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

If you're concerned you may have an e. Coli infection, click here to check your symptoms.