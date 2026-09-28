Starbucks launches air-whipped espresso drink for National Coffee Day

Starbucks is introducing a new air-whipped iced espresso drink at locations across North America this week.

The launch comes after the coffee giant announced plans to close 250 North American stores this year. The company also said it expects 1,500 stores to be retrofitted by Sept. 30.

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The new drink, launching Sept. 29 for National Coffee Day, transforms Blonde Espresso and ice into a velvety, aerated coffee beverage. Starbucks says the drink was inspired by a beverage that became a sensation in South Korea.

In South Korea, it has become one of Starbucks' most popular menu items.

“It is creamy with a slightly sweet [flavor],” said Chanda Beppu, senior vice president of Starbucks Asia Pacific. “I’m an Americano drinker myself, and it’s fun to take that familiar experience and add a visual and textural element to it.”

Starbucks says the drink's most distinctive feature is its appearance.

As the aerated espresso settles, it creates a cascading effect that adds to the visual appeal.

“The visuals have show-stopping power,” Beppu said. “We want people to look across the street and say, ‘What’s that? How interesting! I need to cross the street to Starbucks.'"