Interactive: Will Trump's fuel standards rollback save you money or cost more?

With gas prices averaging $4.50 per gallon, President Donald Trump is set to announce a major rollback of federal fuel economy rules. The Biden-era mandate required automakers to average roughly 50 miles per gallon across their fleets by 2031; Trump's plan would cut that target to around 34 mpg by the same year.

Trump argued the change would drive down car prices, writing on social media that new standards would save families thousands. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called it 'a major victory for America's auto workers.' Environmentalists view the move as a significant setback for climate efforts.