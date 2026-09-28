Interactive: Find out how much you're spending to save time

Americans frustrated by fees are still paying extra for convenience — and it's adding up. A CouponFollow study found consumers spend about $280 a year on delivery fees and other time-saving charges. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says the habit reflects how impatient people have become: 'We love to get things right away. We don't like to wait.'

Pre-cut groceries are among the biggest culprits — diced onion costs 326% more per ounce than whole. Experts suggest gradual habit changes, like picking up orders instead of having them delivered, meal planning, and keeping a gift shelf stocked to avoid pricey last-minute purchases.