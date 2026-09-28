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Interactive: A 20-minute workout may be as good as a nap for your memory

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A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that a short workout or a nap may offer comparable memory benefits after severe sleep loss. Participants stayed awake for 30 consecutive hours before being split into exercise, nap, or control groups.

Those who completed a 20-minute aerobic workout scored 21% better on memory tests than the control group, while those who took a 90-minute nap scored 23% better. Researchers found the two interventions worked through different brain mechanisms and said the findings could matter most for workers in health care, transportation, mining, and shift work.

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