Investigation finds some 7-Eleven, Circle K stores overcharged customers

You may want to double-check your receipt the next time you stop at a convenience store.

An investigation by The Guardian found that 7-Eleven and Circle K stores repeatedly charged customers more than advertised prices at registers and gas pumps.

The report cites government inspections conducted between 2023 and 2025 that uncovered significant pricing discrepancies at stores across the country.

According to The Guardian, Circle K failed 82% of price-accuracy inspections in Columbus, Ohio, while 7-Eleven failed 37% of inspections in Los Angeles County.

Investigators found that some inspections uncovered multiple overcharges within a single sample of products. In one Arizona 7-Eleven, 12 of 25 items scanned at the register for more than their advertised shelf prices.

The Guardian reported that both Circle K and 7-Eleven declined interview requests and did not respond to detailed questions about the findings. However, both companies provided written statements.

"Delivering value and maintaining trust amongst our customers is a top priority and we take pricing accuracy very seriously," a spokesperson for 7-Eleven said.

Circle K said it is "committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations" and that customer satisfaction remains a top priority. The company added that it takes customer concerns seriously and is continually working to improve the in-store experience.

The investigation serves as a reminder for consumers to review receipts carefully, especially as even small pricing discrepancies can add up over time.