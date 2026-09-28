Americans have spent $65 billion more on gas since the Iran War began

Americans have spent a staggering amount more on gasoline since the war in Iran began.

The added cost now totals about $65 billion and continues to climb, according to a gas-price tracking tool developed by Brown University.

The tracker estimates that the national average price of gasoline was about $2.98 per gallon when the war began. Today, AAA lists the national average at $4.47 per gallon.

Indiana currently has some of the nation's lowest gas prices, averaging $3.88 per gallon, while California remains the most expensive state at $6.37 per gallon.

Brown University launched the tracker in April to highlight the financial burden higher fuel prices place on American consumers.

“This is an expense coming directly out of the pockets of American consumers, and consumers can use the tracker to help plan for the extra costs that might come with road trips or summer vacations,” said Colgan, director of the Climate Solutions Lab at Brown’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs.

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The tool also highlights impacts that extend well beyond the pump.

Diesel fuel, which averaged $3.67 per gallon at the start of the war, has risen by $2.78, an increase of more than 75% over 212 days.

Even if you don't drive a diesel vehicle, those higher prices can still affect your wallet. Diesel powers much of the nation's freight transportation network, meaning rising fuel costs can increase the price of shipping goods. As businesses absorb those costs, consumers may ultimately see higher prices on everyday products.