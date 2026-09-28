Trump asks Supreme Court to enforce new restrictions on gender-affirming care in prisons

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to let it enforce restrictions on gender-affirming care in federal prisons.

The emergency appeal comes after lower courts blocked officials from carrying out new policy put in place with an executive order from Trump.

That policy stops the use of surgeries, hormones and social accommodations. It would also reverse any such accommodations that have already been given.

It directed the U.S. attorney general to "ensure that no Federal funds are expended for any medical procedure, treatment, or drug for the purpose of conforming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex."

Under the administration's proposed policy, mental health therapy would continue.

The order was signed in January of 2025, shortly after President Trump took office.

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This week the administration argued that the policy was properly adopted and the judge overstepped by blocking its rollout. The administration claimed it would suffer permanent harm if the block stayed in place, because it would prevent prison officials from running facilities according to their "expert judgment."

The court has asked the plaintiffs who brought the original case to respond to the Trump administration's latest motion by October 8.