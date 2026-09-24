Interactive: Meat recall linked to fake USDA labels

A North Carolina company has recalled more than 167,000 pounds of raw pork, beef and goat products after regulators found the meat was produced without federal inspection. Star Meat Delivery issued the recall after the products were found to carry false USDA labels marked with 'EST. 1363.'

The USDA classified this as a Class I recall, its highest health risk level, warning that uninspected food may harbor undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria or other contaminants. No illnesses or injuries linked to the products have been confirmed.