Senate rejects war powers resolution aimed at rebuking Trump over Iran war

The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected a war powers resolution aimed at rebuking President Donald Trump over the ongoing war in Iran, a measure previously approved by the House of Representatives. The resolution failed in a 49-50 vote largely along party lines.

RELATED STORY | Trump claims Iran is waiting until after midterm elections to strike deal

The resolution was concurrent, meaning it would not have required Trump's signature and would not become law that could be enforced. The resolution has become a politically difficult issue for Republicans, however, who are balancing support for the White House with concerns about the war's effect on gas and oil prices, as well as the upcoming midterm election.

Americans have never held positive views about the war. Nearly 7 months after it began, broad majorities say the conflict has hurt U.S. interests, has not been worth the costs and that the president lacks a clear plan to handle it.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Republican support for Trump’s handling of war in Iran shows cracks in new poll

The debate has also renewed questions about Congress' authority over military action. Under the War Powers Resolution, the president must notify Congress within 48 hours of initiating military action.

The law allows U.S. forces to remain engaged for up to 60 days without congressional authorization. However, multiple presidential administrations have conducted military operations without explicit approval from Congress.