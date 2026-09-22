Trump claims Iran is waiting until after midterm elections to strike deal

Speaking to world leaders, President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that he believes he can make a deal with Iran after the November midterm elections.

Trump said he believes Iran wants to wait until after the midterms to make a deal, hoping the war will take a political toll on Republicans.

“I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to,” Trump said. “They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm elections. What they don’t realize is that I’m not running. I did that already — and won in a landslide. We won in a giant landslide, and I’ll be here for 2 1/2 years.”

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The war, and Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, has been tied to a sharp increase in gas and energy prices in the U.S. over the past six months.

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump told the General Assembly. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?”

Trump said his decision on whether to reach an agreement with Iran will not be influenced by the election.

“I gave absolutely no credence, and will not give credence, to the election when it comes to Iran,” he said.

Hours before Trump’s Tuesday morning speech, CNN released a poll finding that 29% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of foreign policy. The Iran war appears to be a major driver of public sentiment on the issue. Just 26% approve of Trump’s handling of the war.

Last week, seven Republicans joined Democrats in approving a resolution intended to curb Trump’s war powers related to Iran. The vote was largely symbolic because the measure would require Trump’s signature to become law.

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