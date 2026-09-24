Interactive: Study links GLP-1 use in children to nutritional deficiencies

A study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago found that one in six children taking GLP-1 weight-loss or diabetes medications developed a nutritional deficiency within a year of starting treatment. Researchers examined more than 2,000 patients ages 10 to 17, finding vitamin D deficiency was the most common problem, affecting 12.4% of participants.

Liraglutide, sold as Victoza and Saxenda, accounted for nearly 80% of prescriptions in the study. Because GLP-1 drugs can reduce appetite and food intake, researchers are calling for proactive nutritional monitoring in young patients during what they describe as a critical window for bone health and development.