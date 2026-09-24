Powerful nor’easter could disrupt key MLB and NFL games in Northeast

In preparation for a powerful nor’easter expected to hit New England this weekend, Major League Baseball moved what could be a pivotal game from Sunday to Friday in hopes of avoiding a rainout.

MLB said Sunday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox will now be played Friday afternoon as part of a day-night doubleheader. Sunday had been scheduled as the regular-season finale for both teams.

This weekend’s games carry little significance for the Red Sox, who have already secured the second American League wild-card spot. But for the Cubs, the series could determine whether Chicago reaches the postseason.

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The Cubs are one of four teams competing for three National League wild-card spots. Chicago could still make the playoffs even if it loses out, provided Arizona struggles in its final series against San Diego.

The Cubs also remain in contention to host the wild-card series, depending on this weekend’s results.

Forecasters expect rain to hold off in Boston until late Friday afternoon, increasing the likelihood that the first game of the series will be played as scheduled.

By Friday night, however, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep across the region.

The National Weather Service warned wind gusts in the Boston area could exceed 50 mph. Forecasters also expect 2 to 4 inches of rain through Monday. MLB hopes to avoid postponing a game to Monday if possible.

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The storm could also affect other sporting events in the Northeast, including the Yankees’ final series against the Orioles and the Phillies’ series against the Rays. Like the Cubs, Philadelphia is competing for a National League wild-card berth. Although rain is expected throughout the weekend in Philadelphia, conditions are not forecast to be as severe.

The weather also could create difficult conditions Sunday when the New York Giants host Tennessee in an NFL game.

