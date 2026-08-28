Prediction market Kalshi partners with The Weather Company on climate trading

Kalshi is expanding it's reach once again.

The company has announced it's joining forces with The Weather Company in an effort to expand the weather trading business.

According to the announcement, they will use enterprise-grade weather data feeds to verify outcomes on climate-prediction trades.

RELATED STORY | New York sues prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging 'illegal gambling operation'

Both firms plan to explore new markets around events such as ski conditions and marathon weather.

Kalshi's probabilities will also appear across Weather Company platforms that include Weather.com. and the Weather Channel App.

The prediction site has increasingly made headlines over the years, with 19 percent of Americans saying they have placed bets on prediction markets. 57% of those individuals said they are either “not very” or “not at all” familiar with them.

RELATED STORY | Trump’s teleprompter operator under investigation for insider trading

This summer, the federal agency that regulates prediction markets, investigated President Trump’s longtime teleprompter operator for potential insider trading.

Lawmakers have also pushed to ban government officials from prediction markets after there were bets tied to U.S. air strikes on Iran and the death of the country's supreme leader.