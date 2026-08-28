McDonald’s bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets for limited time

Spicy Chicken McNuggets will return to McDonald's next week for a limited time. The fan favorite is seasoned with aged cayenne and chili peppers.

Customers also will be able to order McDonald’s Mighty Hot Sauce.

When the spicy nuggets debuted in 2020, they sold out within two weeks.

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Food and Wine recently ranked fast food chicken nuggets. McDonald's ranked No. 7 out of seven chains. Wendy's was ranked No. 1.

Wendy's also has a spicy chicken nuggets meal on its menu. Unlike McDonald's, Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets are permanently on the menu.

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McDonald’s has recently struggled to attract customers looking for deals as higher grocery and gas prices continue to squeeze household budgets nationwide.

Earlier this month, the company reported its slowest quarter in more than a year.

