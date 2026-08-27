Overpay on rent? This settlement could mean money back in your pocket

Millions of renters across the U.S. may be eligible for part of a nearly $360 million settlement after the real estate software company RealPage was accused of helping landlords artificially increase rent prices.

According to a class action lawsuit filed in Tennessee, plaintiffs claim that RealPage and dozens of other property management companies violed federal and state antitrust laws by using RealPage's rental pricing software to conspire to fix and inflate the price of multifamily rentals across the U.S. Defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

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The court has not decided who is right or wrong in the case. Instead, both sides have agreed to establish a $359,925,000 settlement fund and the defendants have agreed to change their rental business practices.

The settlement includes anyone in the U.S. or its territories who:



Paid rent for a multifamily property

Rented from an owner or property manager whose property was licensed to use RealPage rent-pricing software, including LRO, YieldStar or AI Revenue Management

Did so at any point between Oct. 18, 2018, and Nov. 21, 2025

After taxes, administrative expenses and attorneys’ fees are deducted, the remaining settlement funds will be divided based on how much rent each person paid during the class period. Those who paid more rent may receive a larger payment.

Renters can check whether their property is covered and file a claim here. The settlement fund still has to be approved by the court before any money is disbursed.