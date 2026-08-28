North Carolina teen critically ill after contracting infection from brain-eating amoeba

A teen in central North Carolina is critically ill after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba found in bodies of warm freshwater, according to state health officials.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said on Aug. 27 that the teen has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba, and that they are receiving medical care.

The source is under investigation, but health officials said they won't be releasing additional details about the teen to respect the family's privacy.

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The brain-eating amoeba can be found in warm freshwater like ponds, lakes and rivers, but it is not present in bodies of salt water or chlorinated pools.

The amoeba causes illness when it is forced up the nose into the brain, which can happen when jumping or diving into water where it is present. The infection is almost always fatal. It does not cause illness if it is swallowed.

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Health officials recommended these safety precautions when doing activities in warm freshwater:



"Prevent water going up your nose by holding your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when taking part in warm freshwater-related activities.

Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and thermal waters.

Avoid jumping or diving in warm freshwater during periods of high water temperatures and low water levels.

Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas."

There are typically fewer than 10 cases of the fatal illness caused by a brain-eating amoeba in the U.S. each year.

Last week, an 8-year-old girl in Louisiana died after being infected.