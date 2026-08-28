Updated COVID-19 shots cleared as health groups urge vaccination

The Food and Drug Administration approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine. The new vaccine targets the JN.1-lineage XFG variant of the virus.

The mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech are approved for adults 65 and older and others with conditions that put them at risk for serious illness.

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The CDC has not made an official recommendation for this year’s vaccines, but most medical organizations are encouraging people to get one.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration authorizes COVID-19 shots for all adults 65 and older. People 6 months and older may be eligible if they have an underlying medical condition.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says all adults 18 and older, as well as children ages 6 to 23 months, should receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine. It especially urges seniors 65 and older, people ages 2 to 64 with risk factors, and those who are pregnant to get vaccinated.

"COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, responsible for up to 2.3 million outpatient visits and 250,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. last year alone," said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "Our updated COVID-19 vaccines help protect those at high risk of severe disease, and we are proud to help ensure Americans have access to the latest protection against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains this respiratory virus season."

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Insurance companies have indicated they will continue to cover the shot.

The vaccines are expected to arrive at pharmacies and doctors’ offices in September.

More than 23 million adults received the shot last season, according to the CDC.

